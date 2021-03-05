State seal

A Frankfort resident has been appointed to the Kentucky Assistive Technology Loan Corporation Board of Directors by Gov. Andy Beshear recently.

Emily Kimbell, an information coordinator for the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, will serve a term expiring on Feb. 25, 2025.

