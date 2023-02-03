Dr. Bill Kincaid will be installed as the Senior Minister of First Christian Church at the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Rev. Dr. Donald K. Gillette II, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Regional Minister for Kentucky, will conduct the installation.  

Dr. Kincaid has been associated with Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) in Indianapolis since 2008. While at CTS he served in several leadership capacities including two years as interim president and two years as interim dean. The seminary is an ecumenical institution with historic ties to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). 
