Dr. Bill Kincaid will be installed as the Senior Minister of First Christian Church at the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Rev. Dr. Donald K. Gillette II, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Regional Minister for Kentucky, will conduct the installation.
Dr. Kincaid has been associated with Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) in Indianapolis since 2008. While at CTS he served in several leadership capacities including two years as interim president and two years as interim dean. The seminary is an ecumenical institution with historic ties to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
In addition to teaching Dr. Kincaid directs The First Season Project which offers peer and mentoring support to new ministers during their first four years of ministry after seminary.
An author as well as minister, Dr. Kincaid’s most recent book is "Come Again to the Table: 40 Leaders Imagine the Church Beyond COVID." Other works include Letters to the "Church: Engagement and Encouragement for the 2020 Election," "Like Stepping Into A Canoe: Nimbleness and Transition into Ministry" and "Finding Voice: How Theological Field Education Shapes Pastoral Identity." He has contributed chapters to three edited volumes and published numerous articles and sermons.
Dr. Kincaid is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Prior to joining CTS, he served as senior minister of Woodland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky, where he received that city’s 2008; Ally For Fairness Award. He also was a founding member and later President of The Interfaith Alliance of the Bluegrass.
Dr. Kincaid is married to Rhonda Yost Kincaid. They have two children, Andrew and Maggie.
First Christian Church recently celebrated its 190th anniversary. The church was founded by Elders Phillip Fall and John T. Johnson along with six others meeting in downtown Frankfort on Sunday, Dec. 2, 1832.
A reception honoring Dr. Kincaid will commence in the Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of the Feb. 12 service. Worship is each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at 316 Ann St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.