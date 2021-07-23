Damian Logan, known locally as Christian rapper King Dame, began making music in 2012 but fell away from it for a while before restarting again three years ago.

Damian Logan, known as Christian rapper King Dame, performs at a church. He is releasing a new single each month through the end of the year. (Photo submitted)

“I was pushed away from God after a failed relationship, this made me walk away from who I am as a person and from God,” he told The State Journal in an interview last week. “There were a few years where I lost myself in the lifestyle I was living, using my struggles as an excuse to not believe in God.

“However, during that time, I started hearing God more and more. This allowed me to reflect on myself and my lifestyle, and led me back to God and who I truly am because God is my freedom.”

Since then, King Dame, who was born in Danville but has resided in the capital city since 2010, has been working hard on himself and his music. Not only growing as a person and a Christian but also as an artist.

King Dame said his love for music — rap, R&B, pop and “anything with a nice ring to it” — grew into a passion. He remembers the day he decided to compose his own.

“I was in the car with my mom and this song called ‘Hustle Hard’ came on the radio and that was when I knew I wanted to write music,” he added.

Thus far his favorite self-written track is “Feisty,” which King Dame says gives context and definition to who he is as a person.

“It’s loud. It’s energetic,” he stated. “I’m unashamed of myself and I’m not afraid to take an unpopular stance. This is who I am.”

King Dame also recently launched a video series on his YouTube channel called “Minit 2 Win It,” where he takes popular songs and remixes them by adding a Bible verse.

“I really enjoy doing this series because it allows me to be different. I’m able to impact the culture with the gospel,” he explained.

King Dame said that music is just an avenue to convey God’s message and love.

“When challenges come and knock you off your path, Jesus is the one who gives us hope. This message changed my life,” he remarked.

“So if the message I am conveying through my music changed my life, how important and impactful is that message? I would say it’s very important!”

He’s also expecting the arrival of a second son this month.

Until the end of the year, King Dame is releasing new singles each month on his social media platforms and said there is more music on the way. Search “King Dame” for more information.

“We were all made in the beautiful image of God, and if we start putting that on a pedestal, a lot of the things that trouble our lives wouldn’t matter anymore,” he added.

