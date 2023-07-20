For more than six decades, the local Kiwanis Club has been serving Franklin County through various outreach efforts, from helping children learn to feeding hungry people.

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort is once again helping the community with its “Khristmas in July Food Drive” on Saturday, July 29, at the local Kroger stores. The non-perishable food will go to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.

Tim Reynolds

Tim Reynolds, incoming president of the Kiwanis Club, visits the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. The Kiwanis are holding a food drive July 29. (Photo submitted)

