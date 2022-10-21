The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort will host its annual pancake breakfast with all the fixings in the Franklin County High School cafeteria on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is scheduled from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and the menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and juice.

042322_KiwanisPancakeBreakfast_hb_web-3.jpg

Warner Caines makes a Mickey Mouse pancake during the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's Pancake Breakfast at Franklin County High School in this State Journal file photo from April.

