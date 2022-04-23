Marquel Reese with the Kentucky State University Circle K International makes pancakes during the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's Pancake Breakfast Saturday at Franklin County High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
From left, Natalie Wilkerson and Mayor Layne Wilkerson talk with Chuck Fletcher, a Kiwanis Club of Frankfort Board of Trustees member, during the club's Pancake Breakfast Saturday at Franklin County High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Warner Caines makes a Mickey Mouse pancake during the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's Pancake Breakfast Saturday at Franklin County High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Jackson Vandegrift, 5, enjoys his pancake during the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's Pancake Breakfast Saturday at Franklin County High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's Pancake Breakfast took place Saturday at Franklin County High School. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The simple act of purchasing a pancake breakfast Saturday morning will make a huge impact on children in the community throughout the year.
"It means a lot," Chuck Fletcher, member of the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and the chair of this year’s pancake breakfast, said about the people who attended the breakfast Saturday morning at Franklin County High School. The cost was $7. Pre-school aged children ate for free.
"They don’t know what impact they're making to children in this community to give a donation."
Fletcher expected 500-600 people to attend the breakfast and raise in upwards of $10,000 to help support the Service Leadership Program at Hearn Elementary, Key Club at Western Hills High School and the Kentucky State University Circle K International.
"The money stays in our community and helps young people in our community and it helps the community's needs," Fletcher said.
The club in the past has supported students with disabilities and provided transportation to district Key Club events along with the East Frankfort Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort has been a big supporter of the elementary schools’ PTAs and PTOs, and the Frankfort Independent Head Start.
Funds this year will help start new clubs at Elkhorn Elementary, Second Street Elementary, Frankfort High School and one private school upon the approval of the local schools.
