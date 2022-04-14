The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort will host its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, April 23 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Franklin County High School.

The cost is $7, and pre-school age children eat for free.

The breakfast was originally scheduled for February but was postponed because of snow.

This year’s goal is $10,000 to meet the needs of the community.

This is the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort’s major fundraiser to help support the Service Leadership Program at Hearn Elementary, Key Club at Western Hills High School, and the Kentucky State University Circle K International (CKI).

The club in the past has supported students with disabilities and provided transportation to district Key Club events along with the East Frankfort Kiwanis Club. 

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort has been a big supporter of the elementary schools’ PTAs and PTOs, and the Frankfort Independent Head Start.

“If we don’t get the community as a whole involved in this fundraiser then the kids lose out,” said Chuck Fletcher, member of the local club and the chair of this year’s pancake breakfast. “Kiwanis is about kids teaching about service and leadership.”

Funds this year will help start new clubs at Elkhorn Elementary, Second Street Elementary, Frankfort High School and one private school upon the approval of the local schools.

