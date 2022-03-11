Due to impending winter weather the date of the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's annual pancake breakfast has been changed to next month.

The Club announced Friday that the new date will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the Franklin County High School cafeteria, 1100 E. Main St.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

pancake breakfast 2.jpg

Dozens passed through the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's annual pancake breakfast at Franklin County High School in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

“It’s our biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Kiwanis President Gary Stratton. “Kiwanis is all about helping children and families in need. All of the proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support children and youth programs throughout Frankfort and Franklin County."

Stratton said the Kiwanis Club works with area schools, service agencies and family support organizations to provide food for children and families, sponsor fun activities and programs for children, and conduct reading and leadership programs for children and youth in local schools among many other activities.

"We need you, because our local children need Kiwanis," he added.

“In 2020, we served over 1,000 people, and this year we’re hoping to beat that number. Our goal is to raise at least $10,000 to support our programs. And, of course, every cent of the proceeds will go to our programs, because every Kiwanian is an unpaid volunteer," Stratton explained.

Kiwanians Warner Caines, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and others will be manning the grill, and more than a dozen additional Kiwanians will be greeting, selling tickets, serving and cleaning up.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Delivery is also available. For delivery or information about the breakfast, call 502-227-4840.

