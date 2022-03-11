Due to impending winter weather the date of the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort's annual pancake breakfast has been changed to next month.
The Club announced Friday that the new date will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the Franklin County High School cafeteria, 1100 E. Main St.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.
“It’s our biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Kiwanis President Gary Stratton. “Kiwanis is all about helping children and families in need. All of the proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support children and youth programs throughout Frankfort and Franklin County."
Stratton said the Kiwanis Club works with area schools, service agencies and family support organizations to provide food for children and families, sponsor fun activities and programs for children, and conduct reading and leadership programs for children and youth in local schools among many other activities.
"We need you, because our local children need Kiwanis," he added.
“In 2020, we served over 1,000 people, and this year we’re hoping to beat that number. Our goal is to raise at least $10,000 to support our programs. And, of course, every cent of the proceeds will go to our programs, because every Kiwanian is an unpaid volunteer," Stratton explained.
Kiwanians Warner Caines, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and others will be manning the grill, and more than a dozen additional Kiwanians will be greeting, selling tickets, serving and cleaning up.
Tickets are $7 at the door. Delivery is also available. For delivery or information about the breakfast, call 502-227-4840.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.