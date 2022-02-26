It's almost time to fire up the griddle.

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort will serve up their annual pancake breakfast Saturday, March 12.

pancake breakfast 1.jpg

Kiwanis Club of Frankfort member Steven Waddle was on pancake duty at the club's annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at Franklin County High School in 2020. (State Journal file photo)

“It’s our biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Kiwanis President Gary Stratton. “Kiwanis is all about helping children and families in need. All of the proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support children and youth programs throughout Frankfort and Franklin County."

Kiwanians will be serving breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. in the Franklin County High School cafeteria, 1100 E. Main St.

Stratton said the Kiwanis Club works with area schools, service agencies and family support organizations to provide food for children and families, sponsor fun activities and programs for children, and conduct reading and leadership programs for children and youth in local schools among many other activities.

"We need you, because our local children need Kiwanis," he added.

021820_KiwanisBreakfast_jh.jpg

Kiwanis Club of Frankfort members, from left, Fred Chumbler, Warner Caines, George W. Gayhart and Scott Hankla posed for a quick photo with club Vice President Marchella Jenkins after being awarded their Legion of Honor certificates at the club's annual pancake breakfast in 2020. (State Journal file photo)

“In 2020, we served over 1,000 people, and this year we’re hoping to beat that number. Our goal is to raise at least $10,000 to support our programs. And, of course, every cent of the proceeds will go to our programs, because every Kiwanian is an unpaid volunteer," Stratton explained.

Kiwanians Warner Caines, Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and others will be manning the grill, and more than a dozen additional Kiwanians will be greeting, selling tickets, serving and cleaning up.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Delivery is also available. For delivery or information about the breakfast, call 502-227-4840.

