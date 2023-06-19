062122_LongestDayOfPlay_hb_web-3.jpg

Children run under a parachute during the Longest Day of Play in 2022 at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Kick off the dog days of summer with this year’s Longest Day of Play Wednesday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Juniper Hills Park.

The 2023 event is being hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, and will feature special vendors, games and activities for the whole family, as well as hot dogs for all attending and other special giveaways.

