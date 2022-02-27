The Knights of Columbus Frankfort Council 1483 will host fish fries every Friday for the next six weeks during the Lenten season at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish Life Center.

Fish fry

The dinners will be served from 5-8 p.m. at the church's parish life center located at 72 Shepherd Way.

Dinners include baked or fried cod fish or shrimp, baked potato or fries, slaw, hush pups and cold drink.

A two-piece fish dinner is $12 and a one-piece fish dinner is $10. Fish and 6 shrimp is $12 and a 12-piece fried shrimp dinner.

There will one line for dine in and one line for carryout.

The final fish fry of the season will be on April 8.

