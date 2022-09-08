Two local knitters are using their craft to draw attention to climate change.
Volunteers Ruth Webb and Kerry Lowary knitted tempestries using yarn colors that depict the daily high temperatures at two national parks. Both fiber artists are featured in the book “National Parks Tempestry Project.”
Using temperature data from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the high temp for each day in 2016 — the National Parks System’s centennial anniversary — is represented with corresponding yarn colors and photographed next to its 1916 or 1966 (if 100-year data was unavailable) tempestry counterpart.
According to the The Tempestry Project’s website, one of the ongoing problems inherent in discussion about climate change is the vast scale of the conversation. The tempestries allow the viewer to visually compare the temperature differences between the years at a certain location.
Similar to bar graphs, January is represented at the bottom and December is at the top. There is a row of color for each of the 364 days in 1916 and 2016 — as they were both leap years.
“The Tempestry Project’s goal is to scale this down into something that is accurate, tangible, relatable and beautiful,” the site states. “Tempestries blend fiber art with temperature data to create a bridge between global climate and our own personal experiences through knitted, crocheted and woven temperature tapestries or Tempestries.”
The National Parks Tempestry Project is the brainchild of Erika Zambello, who recruited fiber artists from across the country to hand-stitch the original tempestries.
Each volunteer selected their favorite national park — one that was important to them or one they had a history with.
Webb knitted tempestries representing the 100-year difference in temperatures for Grand Teton National Park, which encompasses approximately 310,000 acres in northwest Wyoming. Webb has family ties to the area.
"My grandfather moved to the Jackson Hole area in 1902 when he was 2 years old and spent most of his life there. In addition to being a game warden, he was manager of the National Elk Refuge just north of the town of Jackson for decades," she said. "My mother was born in Jackson and raised on the refuge with a wonderful view of the Teton Mountains."
In 2016, to mark her mother's 90th birthday, the family took a trip to the area where they visited her childhood home and shared stories of her life with her great-granddaughter.
"Like countless others, my husband and I have enjoyed the beauty and wildlife of the park over the years and one favorite memory of ours is restating our marriage vows in the Chapel of the Transfiguration with its superb view of the mountains," Webb added.
Lowary’s pieces show the 1916 and 2016 temps at the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma, which honors the victims, survivors, rescuers and all those who were affected by the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995.
Lowary visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial shortly after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“It’s been an amazing experience to hear from people why they chose their parks, what they love about them, and how the parks have changed in the last 50 years,” explained Emily McNeil, a founder of The Tempestry Project.
Every park that was chosen now has a pair of tempestries to show these two different years and compare how temperatures have changed over the last half-century or century.
“All original tempestries use the same yarn colors and temperature ranges in order to create a visually cohesive narrative across a wide expanse of makers, places and eras,” the project website states. “This consistency is an important aspect of the project, and works through either ordering our kits or using tempestry yarn along with your own data.”
The Tempestry Project has its own exclusive yarn line, which uses 100% U.S.-sourced wool, custom milled and dyed in Nazareth and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Also included in the book are Frankfort tempestries created by Lowary, Webb, Lori Macintire and Gae Broadwater, which show the temperature change in Frankfort from 1919 to 2019. The tempestries show 1919, 1944, 1969, 1994 and 2019.
“Clearly this particular iteration of the Tempestry Project resonates deeply with people,” McNeil said. “It expands on the idea of a collaborative, communal, shared project — so many of us have a personal connection to the national parks, and it seems like people really jumped at the chance to both honor their favorite parks and use them as a means of honoring the work we are all collectively doing.”
A portion of the sales from the photography book will go to the National Parks Conservation Association.
The book “National Parks Tempestry Project” is $29.95. To order, visit the website https://www.tempestryproject.com/product/national-parks-tempestry-project-book/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.