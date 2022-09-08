Two local knitters are using their craft to draw attention to climate change.

Volunteers Ruth Webb and Kerry Lowary knitted tempestries using yarn colors that depict the daily high temperatures at two national parks. Both fiber artists are featured in the book “National Parks Tempestry Project.”

090722 Tempestry Ruth Webb

This photo taken at Grand Teton National Park shows the 1916 tempestry on left and the 2016 on right. Both were knitted by Frankfort resident Ruth Webb. (Photo courtesy of The Tempestry Project)
090722 Tempestry Kerry Lowary

Kerry Lowary's tempestries — 1916 on the left and 2016 on the right — hang at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. (Photo courtesy of The Tempestry Project)
090722 Frankfort Tempestry

Kerry Lowary, Ruth Webb, Lori Macintire and Gae Broadwater created these tempestries, which show the temperature change in Frankfort from 1919 to 2019. (Photo courtesy of The Tempestry Project)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription