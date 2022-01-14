TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles gave an update on the project Friday.

Effective immediately, motorists using West Second Street between Shelby and Steele streets should be aware that the contractor has begun to demolish sidewalk and curb and construct storm drainage along this section of West Second Street.

Road work

"This section of West Second Street is currently still open to through traffic," Knowles said. "However, the available roadway will be narrower as this work takes place. At some point, this section of West Second Street will be closed to through traffic."

Starting Monday, on-street parking will be available on both sides of Bridge Street between the flood wall and West Second Street. There will also remain some parking spaces between the flood wall and the Singing Bridge. 
 
Pedestrians walking along Bridge Street should be aware that there is still some work to be accomplished along Bridge Street so there are some depressed or open areas adjacent to the sidewalk. These depressed or open areas will be covered or identified with traffic control devices.

