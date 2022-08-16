The manager for several city projects including the transit center/parking garage, wayfinding signs and the Holmes Street corridor RAISE grant gave brief updates to stakeholders on Tuesday.
Transit center/parking garage
Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $6.75 million ceremonial check for the project with $5.5 million coming from a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant and an additional $1.25 million by way of the FTA Section 5311 Program. The center will be built on Parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort where the convention center previously stood.
The city has made progress on two contracts for professional services and design/build for the transit center/parking garage.
Three firms responded to a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) that the city sent out on June 21. The five-member selection committee reviewed and ranked the three responses and selected TRC Worldwide Engineering Inc., a Brentwood, Tennessee-based consulting firm, for professional services.
“They have a wealth of experience in designing and constructing parking garages,” Project Manager Chuck Knowles stated, adding that TRC will work closely with city staff to review design plans and ensure the project is constructed to specifications.
It is anticipated that the city’s contract with TRC will be discussed and approved at Monday’s city commission meeting.
On June 29 the city advertised an Invitation for Bids (IFB) for a contractor/consultant team to design and construct the transit center/parking garage. The deadline for bid submittal is Sept. 1.
“A mandatory pre-bid meeting was conducted on July 13 when numerous contractors and consultants attended,” Knowles explained.
Per the IFB, a bid price and technical document must be submitted and the city expects to award a contract to the lowest bidder who meets the IFB’s technical document requirements.
Knowles said that the city anticipates issuing a Notice to Proceed to the successful design/build team in October.
Wayfinding signage
In early July the city commission approved the acceptance of federal funding for its Downtown Wayfinding Project.
It has been more than seven years since the city was awarded a $300,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for the fabrication and installation of wayfinding signs that will allow local residents and visitors to easily navigate their way through town.
TAP is a reimbursement program administered by the Office of Local Programs in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
The city didn’t receive any bids for the wayfinding signage project at its July 29 bid opening.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has granted approval to re-advertise the project and the bid opening is scheduled for Sept. 2.
“We currently anticipate awarding and gaining city commission approval of a contract by the end of September,” Knowles stated.
Holmes Street Corridor RAISE grant
In November U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., announced that the city was the recipient of a $616,000 federal grant funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The grant will support revitalization efforts in the Holmes Street corridor.
During a May city commission meeting, leaders unanimously voted those funds — along with a $153,831 match from the city — will be paid to Strand Associates, a Lexington-based engineering and design firm that has worked with the city on several recent projects including both the TIGER grant and Thorobred Trail.
The city is waiting for a grant agreement between the Federal Highway Administration, KYTC and city to be executed.
“Once this grant agreement is signed, we will issue a Notice to Proceed to Strand Associates Inc., who will conduct the preliminary engineering and environmental assessment activities,” Knowles said.
