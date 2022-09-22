The city has learned the names of two of the three different consultants/contractors it needs to serve in various roles for the design and construction of the transit center/parking garage in downtown Frankfort.

In an update on Wednesday, project manager Chuck Knowles explained why three consultants/contractors is necessary.

092222 Transit center

A sign behind the Capital Plaza Hotel marks where the transit center/parking garage and other buildings will be built. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription