The city has learned the names of two of the three different consultants/contractors it needs to serve in various roles for the design and construction of the transit center/parking garage in downtown Frankfort.
In an update on Wednesday, project manager Chuck Knowles explained why three consultants/contractors is necessary.
• A consulting firm is needed to provide engineering and architectural technical support. The city chose Brentwood, Tennessee-based TRC Worldwide Engineering Inc. following a qualifications-based selection process.
“They have a wealth of experience in designing and constructing parking garages,” Knowles stated. “TRC will work closely with the city staff to review design plans and ensure the project is constructed to specifications.”
The city signed a contract with TRC Worldwide Engineering Inc. on Aug. 22. Two days later a notice to proceed was issued to the company.
• A design/build consultant/contractor team will lay out and construct the project. Of the three design/build team bids received prior to the Sept. 1 deadline, the city announced that the lowest bidder — Messer Construction Co., of Lexington — had been chosen. The company submitted a bid of $10.5 million for the work.
“Their bid document was reviewed and found to be technically acceptable,” Knowles remarked. “Messer is currently gathering contract-related documents and will submit those in order for the city commission to consider and approve the city/Messer contract.”
He anticipates approval from city leaders at the Oct. 10 meeting and the issuance of a notice to proceed to Messer by mid-October.
• A consulting firm to provide independent soil and construction materials sampling and testing. Three firms responded to the city’s request for qualifications (RFQ) and a five-person selection committee is in the process of reviewing and evaluating the responses.
The winner of this contract will work closely with TRC and Messer to ensure that the project’s foundation design is appropriate for the soil conditions and deem that construction materials meet specifications.
The selection committee will chose a firm at a meeting on Monday.
Knowles predicts that commissioners will approve the city/consultant contract at its Oct. 24 meeting.
“The City looks forward to scheduling a pre-design/pre-construction meeting in the mid-to-late October timeframe,” he added. “This will be closely followed by initial design meetings with our numerous partners.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.