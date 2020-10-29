Sign of the times

The Rotary Club of Frankfort, which suspended in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 epidemic, gather virtually. Participants were, top row from left, Donna Hecker, Alex Fitzgerald and Bill Miller; middle row, Diane Dehoney, Mary Ellen and Gordon Saks, and Dustin Cole; bottom row, Maree Barney-Sutley.

Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager, will speak at Wednesday’s Frankfort Rotary Club meeting.

Knowles will discuss the proposed TIF Redevelopment Plan for Parcels B and C downtown. The city has received a Draft Development Agreement and is currently conducting outreach meetings with community groups to discuss the issue and how it may affect future growth in the capital city and Franklin County.

The Rotary Club of Frankfort meets every Wednesday at noon via Zoom. All meetings are open to the public. To receive a copy of the Zoom invitation email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

