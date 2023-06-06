Kreek Water will perform country, rock and original music Friday, June 9, at VFW Post 4075, 102 E. Second St. There is a $5 cover charge and you must be 21 or over to enter. No outside food or drinks. Come listen to the music and dance from 8:30 p.m. until the clock strikes at midnight.

