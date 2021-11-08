Strengthening Transformations Inc. presents Kristara’s Day, Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Berry Hill Mansion located at 700 Louisville Road.

The event is in honor of Kristara Bell Amey, a single mother from Frankfort, whose struggles with substance abuse issues inspired Brittany Campbell to create a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping others suffering from the same challenges.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson recently signed a proclamation recognizing Nov. 16 as Kristara’s Day.

The evening will serve as a commemoration and awards ceremony to build awareness around the issue of substance abuse among single mothers.

Speakers will include:

• Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy

• Danielle Perkins, Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative Program

• Marie Winfrey, Franklin County Harm Reduction Specialist

• Andrea Bruhn, New Vista Director of Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services

For more information or tickets, please visit www.strengtheningtransformations.org.

