Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an interstate crash that claimed the life of a popular schoolteacher last month.
So far, no charges have been filed in the three-car wreck, according to KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran.
Franklin County High School teacher Adam Hyatt, 38, died July 7 in the violent crash on Interstate 75 near the Kentucky-Tennessee line. He was rear-ended at about 1 p.m. while stuck in traffic and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers say they continue to investigate whether the circumstances at the time of the crash warrant charges.
In the wake of the beloved social studies teacher’s untimely death, the community rallied around his family and causes he promoted. A fundraiser for the Hyatt family raised $17,836. Prior to his death, Hyatt had planned a blood drive, which dozens of friends contributed to earlier this week.
Hyatt, 38, was stopped in heavy traffic on I-75 northbound in Whitley County shortly after 1 p.m. July 7 when he was rear-ended by a 2018 Dodge pickup truck driven by Robert Sturtz, 50, of Churubusco, Indiana, KSP reported.
Hyatt’s car was pushed into the rear of a 2012 Dodge pickup truck operated by Stephen Riggs, 47, of Upton, who was uninjured.
Sturtz was transported to Baptist Health Corbin, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Hyatt was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
According to KSP’s preliminary investigation, all northbound lanes of I-75 were slowed or stopped at the time of the crash due to traffic from the Fourth of July weekend. The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash as first responders worked to clear the scene.