The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Foundation has named four new members to the board of directors. The board of directors, made up of eleven members, is responsible for supporting KSP and its employees through partnerships with the community and private sector to promote the interests of KSP in service to the citizens of the commonwealth.

The new Board of Director members include Russell M. Coleman of Crestwood, Judith A. Taylor of Lexington, Mary Palumbo of Frankfort, and Jake Brock of Williamsburg.

“These four individuals will provide exceptional leadership and guidance to our foundation,” said Luther Deaton, KSP Foundation President. “With their expertise and commitment, these new board members will further enhance our mission to support the Kentucky State Police in their service to the commonwealth.”

The KSP Foundation was established in 2015 and is currently seeking community partners and organizations who wish to collaborate with the agency to achieve its mission.

For more information about the KSP Foundation, please visit our website at https://kspfoundation.org/ or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kspfoundation.

