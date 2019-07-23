Kentucky Justice Cabinet Deputy Secretary Jon Grate joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders in recognizing 14 civilian employees for their "unwavering" devotion to the agency.
The 2019 KSP Civilian Awards Ceremony was held Friday in Lexington.
Several civilian employees in the Post 12 area were among those honored.
Administrative Specialist III Erin True received the Records Technical Support Award. A 3½-year veteran of KSP, True is based in the Criminal Identification and Records Branch in Frankfort.
Automotive Technician II Steve Grose received the Supply/Properties Management Award. A 15-year veteran of KSP, Grose works in the Supply Branch in Frankfort.
Data Base Analyst Vivian Cai received the Information Technology Award. A three-year employee, Cai works in Communications and Computer Technologies in Frankfort.
Internal Policy Analyst III Kevin Woosley received the Administrative Services Award and was named 2019 KSP Civilian of the Year. A 18-year veteran of Kentucky State Police, Woosley is located at headquarters within the Technical Services Division in Frankfort.
Sanders thanked the honorees for their dedicated service.
“We know that every one of our civilian employees is a godsend to this agency,” said Sanders. “When the hot calls come in from the public these folks are there to answer the call — whether it be from dispatch, the garage, the crime lab or any of our administrative offices.”
Post 12 Commander Todd Kidd said: “The hard work of these individuals makes it possible for our troopers to do their jobs every day. The awards they received today does not begin to show not only the appreciation of the Kentucky State Police but my gratitude for their dedication to the Commonwealth.”