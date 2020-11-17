Kelly Hampe

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing Frankfort woman.

Kelly L. Hampe, 29, was last seen walking away from a treatment facility located in Pippa Passes in Knott County on Saturday. She is described as a 5'3" tall female weighing between 120-140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Bobby Roberts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription