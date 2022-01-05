Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police are preparing for winter weather. KSP asks motorists to be aware of the changing weather conditions.
“Winter weather is here in Kentucky, and it’s important to plan and be patient on the roadways,” Beshear said. “We are fortunate to have KSP and other emergency personnel ready and available for those who are experiencing emergencies this winter season.”
KSP has developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel, and a flashlight with batteries.
KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton reminds motorists to wear their seat belts, slow down, leave more space between cars and prep their car with the necessary supplies in the event they were to become stranded.
“I encourage Kentuckians to avoid any unnecessary travel when road and weather conditions are dangerous,” Blanton stated. “If travel is necessary, I urge you to review road conditions before you leave, clear your windows and mirrors and be patient.”
In addition to the roadway reminders, KSP is asking citizens to refrain from dialing 9-1-1 to obtain road and weather conditions.
"Our radio rooms experience a high number of calls from citizens inquiring about road conditions. It’s important we leave the lines open for individuals who are experiencing real emergencies,” Blanton added.
KSP will use Facebook, Twitter, and their website to share winter weather updates. Before traveling, drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions by visiting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet online traffic, roadway, and weather portal website.
The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
This year, the number one priority for KSP is creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement made up of a diverse workforce. For more information about career opportunities with KSP visit their website.
