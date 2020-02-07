020820_ksp01_submitted.jpg

The Kentucky State Police Telecommunications Academy Class 15 graduated on Feb. 7, 2020 in Frankfort. Shown left to right are: Kelli Ann Tackett, Post 7; Chad Spain, Post 1; Margaret Mollak, Post 5; Kaitlyn Vancleve, Post 6; Joseph Aubley, Post 12; and Dakota Durham, Post 7. (Photo submitted)

A graduate from Kentucky State Police’s Post 12 was recognized at a graduation ceremony for KSP’s Telecommunications Academy on Friday.

Joseph Aubley from Post 12 began studying at the KSP Training Academy last month with his peers in order to become a telecommunicator, a role that operates dispatch for KSP. The academy’s curriculum covered subjects like legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, the telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications and more. 

Along with Aubley, graduates from Mayfield, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge and Richmond were recognized Friday. KSP has had 15 Telecommunications Academies.

