Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD.
Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked in a white frost exterior and perforated forge leather interior. It’s equipped with a 5.3L, EcoTec3 V-8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller and trailering package.
In addition, the Denali is equipped with a remote engine start and an electric sliding sunroof. Inside the truck are heated front and back seats, a heated steering wheel, hitch guidance with hitch view and image adjustment and an OnStar Communication System and Sirius XM satellite radio. This first-class truck has a power sliding rear window with a defogger, power retracting assist steps with perimeter lighting, and a 2-speed autotrac transfer case. A full list of features and equipment can be found on the Trooper Island website.
Last year, Trooper Island Camp set a new record by selling all 35,000 tickets for the 2022 GMC Sierra raffle truck. KSP Trooper Island Camp Commander Trooper Jonathan Biven said he hopes to surpass that number in 2023.
“We are once again we are excited to be able to offer an amazing truck,” he stated. “Every year, our raffle sales increase and it would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”
Tickets are $10 each and are available on the Trooper Island website or any KSP post throughout the state. A total of 50,000 tickets will be sold, with the raffle truck drawing on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees. (Charitable gaming license #0000633.)
Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10-12, operated by the KSP on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts around 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities, designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.
