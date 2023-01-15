Kentucky State Police have announced the return of their annual raffle to benefit the Trooper Island Camp, as tickets are now available for the top prize of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD.

Coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Ky., the KSP says this advanced Denali is cloaked in a white frost exterior and perforated forge leather interior. It’s equipped with a 5.3L, EcoTec3 V-8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller and trailering package.

011523 KSP raffle

