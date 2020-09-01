Aggressive drivers beware.

The Kentucky State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division has started a three-week statewide enforcement blitz targeting aggressive drivers.

During the Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT) campaign, troopers will be on the lookout for passenger cars and commercial vehicles that exhibit dangerous driving behaviors — including improper lane changes, following too closely, excessive speed and not leaving enough space to pass.

“At the end of the day, all of us want to make it home safely to our families,” said Nathan Day, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division director. “Sometimes it’s as simple as being willing to be the driver who does the ‘right thing’ when others are displaying the wrong behavior.”

KSP TACT

According to Day, the best defense against an aggressive driver is a seatbelt and plenty of patience.

“You can’t control what other drivers are doing but you can safeguard yourself and your passengers by always buckling up,” he added. “Be a courteous driver and don’t fall into the category of an aggressive driver.”

Aggressive driving is defined as any behind-the-wheel behavior that places another person in danger through willful action without regard to safety.

KSP provides the following tips to avoid being an aggressive driver:

  • Allow more time to get to your destination. It reduces stress dramatically.
  • Don’t tailgate large trucks. If you can’t see the truck driver’s side view mirrors, then know that they can’t see you.
  • Leave extra space when passing each other.
  • Understand that it take a large truck twice the amount of time to come to a stop than a regular passenger car does.

Last year, there were 6,147 crashes involving commercial trucks on Kentucky roadways resulting in 88 deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription