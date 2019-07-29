Kentucky State Police will hold a recruitment open house in late August.
The event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the KSP training academy, 380 Coffee Tree Road.
Recruiters and the academy branch staff in addition to other specialized units will be present to meet and greet people interested in a law enforcement career.
“The open house will provide a unique opportunity for potential trooper candidates to see the diverse fields of expertise attainable through a career with KSP,” Capt. Michael Webb wrote. “This event will host hands-on experiences including: firearms training simulation, canine handler, aircraft, bomb tech and special response team demonstrations. ‘Open House’ visitors will also receive a tour of the KSP training academy.”
For more information about becoming a Kentucky state trooper, visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/.