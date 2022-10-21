The Kentucky State Police will host its 15th annual Safe Trick or Treat at headquarters from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The event is set up in a drive-thru format where families travel around the property stopping at designated areas to receive treats.

KSP Trick or Treat

