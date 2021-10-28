Kentucky State Police will host its annual drive-thru "Safe Trick-or-Treat" event from 6-8 p.m. Friday at KSP Headquarters on Versailles Road.
KSP Safe Trick-or-Treat
In an effort to keep traffic congestion to a minimum, digital traffic board signs have been placed on U.S. 60 and on the East-West Connector) to assist with traffic flow.
 
Participants should enter KSP Headquarters at 919 Versailles Road from the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60. Entry will not be granted from the westbound lane.

Those not attending may want to refrain from using the East-West Connector exit ramp onto U.S. 60, as it will be heavy with traffic during the two-hour event.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription