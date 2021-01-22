012221 New troopers

Thomas Sanders Jr., left, and Jared Zerhusen were recently assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 12 as troopers. (Photo submitted)

Two new Kentucky State Police troopers, who recently graduated from the training academy as part of the 100th class, have been assigned to Post 12 in Frankfort.

Thomas Sanders Jr., of Richmond, and Jared Zerhusen, of Burlington, were welcomed by Post 12 Capt. Todd Kidd after completing 24 weeks of intense training while following Healthy at Work guidelines, unlike any other cadet class in history have undergone. The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

Sanders also earned associate’s degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during his 24 weeks at the training academy, benefiting from new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017 that allows anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of full-time work experience to apply for employment as a KSP trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.

