Locals can give to Kentucky State Police's annual food drive, "Cram the Cruiser," at Frankfort Krogers on Sunday.
State troopers will be at both Frankfort Kroger locations, 300 Brighton Park Blvd. and 1309 U.S. 127 South, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cruisers to fill with donated goods.
The Sunday local drop-offs will be held in conjunction with other "Cram the Cruiser" events across Kentucky.
KSP said in a press release that the annual food drive gathers "thousands of pounds of food to families across the Commonwealth of Kentucky." This year, KSP is partnering with Pepsi, Kroger, local food pantries, churches and various grocery stores for "Cram the Cruiser."