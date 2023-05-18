Kentucky State Police Post 12 Lieutenant Josh Lawson was among 46 graduates who completed the 12-week Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute (SPI).

This was the 149th course the school has hosted and included officers from 19 different states representing 43 law enforcement agencies. The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically, and technically competent law enforcement managers who can assume positions of leadership in their respective agencies.

Josh Lawson

