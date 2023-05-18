Kentucky State Police Post 12 Lieutenant Josh Lawson was among 46 graduates who completed the 12-week Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute (SPI).
This was the 149th course the school has hosted and included officers from 19 different states representing 43 law enforcement agencies. The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically, and technically competent law enforcement managers who can assume positions of leadership in their respective agencies.
When selecting an officer to represent the agency at the Southern Police Institute, KSP chooses an established leader within the agency. Post 12 Commander, Captain Todd Kidd, a past SPI Graduate himself, understands the time and effort Lawson put in.
“This SPI Course is challenging and instills a leadership model that we continually foster within the Kentucky State Police,” Kidd said. “I am proud of Lt. Lawson’s accomplishment and look forward to watching him implement what he has learned within our post.”
Lawson was grateful for the opportunity to attend and graduate from the class.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the Kentucky State Police at SPI. I look forward to using all that I learned to lead those at Post 12, and continue to make the Kentucky State Police a national leader in law enforcement,” noted Lawson.
Lawson is an 18-year veteran of KSP and has served as a Trooper at Post 8 Morehead, a Detective with the Electronic Crime Branch, Public Affairs Officer with Post 5 Campbellsburg, Commander of the Public Affairs Branch, and currently serves as the Investigative Lieutenant at Post 12 Frankfort. He has a wife, Emily, and son, Will, of Owenton.
