There was a lot going on at Kentucky State University's Alumni Field on Saturday afternoon.   

Students, alumni and residents on hand to support the KSU football team during its home opener against Delta State University and to celebrate Frankfort Day.

DSC_8975.JPG

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson tosses the coin at the beginning of the KSU home opener against Delta State University Saturday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription