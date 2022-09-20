Kentucky State University and the Franklin County Farmers’ Market held KSU Day, with the university’s agricultural programs demonstrating accomplishments, programs and fresh products for the community, on top of the market’s weekly vendor offerings on Saturday.
KSU students, faculty and staff were able to present their campus identification and collect a $25 gift card, courtesy of the City of Frankfort. Cards could be redeemed at the market, and according to Blair Hecker, the city handed out more than 30 cards before 10 a.m.
“It’s been a great turnout,” she continued. “It’s been a great mix of students, faculty and staff. Everyone has been excited for this project.”
Connie Lemley, the market’s VISTA Fresh Food Access Coordinator is credited with planning the event to encourage more interaction between the market and KSU’s campus.
Demonstrations featured KSU’s farm, and a collection of crops being grown onsite. They also handed out pawpaw ice cream from their own food truck, and to the excitement of kids of all ages, had several of their drones on hand for attendees to try out. The integration of technology and agriculture is a huge part of KSU’s mission.
The National Society for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANNRS), an organization focused on empowering minorities in the agricultural and natural sciences will be hosting a conference in Atlanta this week where KSU’s local chapter is participating in impromptu public speaking, elevator pitch, and interview competitions on set themes within the industry.
If they place high enough, they will proceed to national competitions later in the academic year. More information about the organization can be found on their website at mannrs.org.
