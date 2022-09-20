Kentucky State University and the Franklin County Farmers’ Market held KSU Day, with the university’s agricultural programs demonstrating accomplishments, programs and fresh products for the community, on top of the market’s weekly vendor offerings on Saturday.  

KSU students, faculty and staff were able to present their campus identification and collect a $25 gift card, courtesy of the City of Frankfort. Cards could be redeemed at the market, and according to Blair Hecker, the city handed out more than 30 cards before 10 a.m. 

KSU MANNRS team

KSU's MANNRS team are, from left, Simone Graham, Deontanae Gatewood, Laterrica Spivey, Mohammed Lowe and Makayla Jarvis. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

