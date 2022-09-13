This Saturday Kentucky State University students, staff and faculty will be the special guests at the Franklin County Farmers Market in River View Park Pavilion from 8:30 a.m. to noon. 

Attendees with valid KSU-issued IDs will receive a $25 gift card from the City of Frankfort for use at the market, and special demonstrations featuring small-scale farm machinery and goats will take place along with sampling of locally made pawpaw ice cream and jam. The KSU aquaponics program will also have an information booth and system demonstration set up for the public to enjoy. 

Franklin County Farmers Market logo

