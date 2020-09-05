Kentucky State University has seen an escalation in active COVID-19 cases.

According to the state data, the college has 14 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 35. Of those cases, 33 are students and two are employees.

Three students have recovered.

K-State’s website — kysu.edu/covidreporting/ — was updated Wednesday and reported 41 total cases: 37 students and four employees. The site does not say how many of the 41 cases were active.

KSU closed its campus to all noninstructional in-person events until further notice on Aug. 20.

The University of Kentucky leads all state colleges and universities with a total of 994 cases; of that number, 390 are active cases in students and one in UK staff.

