A 23-year-old student was allegedly attacked in his residence on April 7, with Frankfort Police and paramedics responding to the 911 call, according to dispatch reports and a letter released by Kentucky State University’s interim president on Friday.

In the statement, Dr. Ronald A. Johnson said “an off-campus altercation occurred between four student-athletes that subsequently spilled over onto the campus … as a result of the altercation, one of the students was injured and was hospitalized.”

