Reconstruction Part 2 — Violence in Frankfort
When the Civil War ended, Kentucky Republican leaders initially opposed voting rights for Kentucky’s Black men. However, after an overwhelming victory for Democrats in the 1867 state election, the GOP recognized the need for the Black vote.
That doesn’t mean that things changed right away. In fact, the following year, at the Republican state convention here in Frankfort, Black delegates were refused seats. But Black male leadership was emerging and meetings and rallies were held across the state.
“The case [for civil rights] seems dark, but we are aware that the darkest hour is just before day,” H.H. Trumbo, an African American Frankfort grocer, told the local newspaper at the time.
In January 1870 — anticipating the passage of the 15th Amendment (which occurred the next month) a group of Black men met in the capital city and resolved that when they got the right to vote they would use it “judiciously and with becoming dignity” and pledged to support the Republican Party.
The 15th Amendment, ratified on Feb. 3, 1870, prohibits the federal government and each state from denying or abridging a citizen’s right to vote “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
The group then decided to host a Colored Men’s State Convention to meet Feb. 23, 1870, in Frankfort, where delegates agreed to form a Negro Republican party and ally with whites of the same party.
Rev. T.F. Boaz, of Frankfort, and another speaker told those gathered that the Black party was not interested in social equality with white people. According to an Indiana newspaper’s account of the convention, Boaz referred to “social equality,” but said he didn’t endorse it. He only wanted “civil equality.” The paper reportedly concluded, “This secured, they will be content.”
During the convention, delegates lambasted the Kentucky Democratic Party for “their refusal to admit colored testimony in the courts, in depriving them of any part of their school fund, in imposing an additional poll tax of $2 on each colored male, in discriminating against them in the Homestead law, in refusing to protect their life, liberty and property, and in stirring up the enemy against them … ”
One of the convention attendees, George Mukes, an African American, was attacked by Robert L. Henderson, a white Frankfort resident. An article in the Frankfort Commonwealth stated that Henderson had been drinking and stabbed the first Black man who exited the meeting hall.
Mukes, who was at least 30 years old at the time, had previously been enslaved in Anderson County, but was self-emancipated and was enlisted in the U.S. Colored Calvary from 1864-66. He is buried in Green Hill Cemetery and his name is listed on the Colored Soldiers Monument.
Claiming full credit for the passage of the 15th Amendment, the Republican State Central Committee in May 1870 selected a group of Black men — including Frankfort teacher Henry Marrs — to travel the state and explain the rights granted by the measure.
It was 15 months later as Black men were invoking their right to vote when violence erupted again when two white men were allegedly killed by two Black men. Thirty-one-year-old Henry Washington, an African American, was detained, charged with inciting a riot and taken to jail. A mob of more than 250 men seized Washington and another Black man, who was accused of rape, that evening and lynched them.
Per newspaper accounts, the state militia “by a preconcerted plan went off duty” and “an ominous crowd of masked men” agreed to divide up with one party entering the courthouse “to prevent the ringing of the bell” and the other party took the front and rear of the jail.
Reports of the lynching spread to newspapers around the country with many referring to Washington as a “rioter,” but failing to provide evidence of such. In fact, none of the accounts described him factually.
Washington was formerly enslaved by Adam Calderwood Kennon and worked on his farm until he self-emancipated and served in the 28th U.S. Colored Infantry as an infantryman. He fought against Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s troops at the Battle of the Crater in Petersburg, Virginia.
After the war, Washington’s unit was sent to Texas to protect the border during French intervention in Mexico. On Nov. 8, 1865, he mustered out in Corpus Christi, Texas, and returned to Frankfort, where he was a barber and shared a boarding house with three other single Black men who were shoemakers.
One newspaper writer criticized the city following the lynchings.
“The mob spirit is in the ascendancy at Frankfort, and the civil power degraded and helpless. The reports being telegraphed from Frankfort of threatened violence on the part of the negroes are unfounded. The only violence at all likely is the violence of the mob against the negroes as a class, provided by incendiary appeals and threats, by violent articles in the newspapers and upon the knowledge that the civil authorities are helpless,” the writer stated.
“What a history of blood for the capital of Kentucky and the government of the Democratic Party! Law and order defied, and the spirit of the mob in the ascendant.”
The Ku Klux Klan was also active in Franklin County during this time. Records indicate that the group searched a house for Freeman Garrett, a Black man, “but failing to find him, they shot two other negroes” who lived there. In another incident, the KKK “visited Mr. John R. Gay’s place and whipped some of his servants.”
The Ku Klux Klan attacked a train that was transporting an African American U.S. mail carrier — a federal employee — near Frankfort in January 1871. The mail carrier was severely beaten and left for dead. After the local sheriff refused to investigate the case, the U.S. Post Office suspended mail service in the capital city.
Three months later after failing to receive support from the General Assembly, a delegation of African American men — including Trumbo and Marrs along with Henry Lynn, a livery stable keeper, B.J. Crampton, a barber, B. Smith and Samuel Demsey — petitioned both legislative chambers of the 42nd Congress for federal protection.
“Organized bands of desperate and lawless men … have by force, terror and violence, subverted all civil society among colored people” and “the Ku Klux Klan riding nightly over the country … spreading terror wherever they go by robbing, whipping, ravishing and killing our people without provocation,” is how the local petitioners described conditions in Kentucky.
They went on to add that Blacks were not allowed to testify in state courts, were driven from the polls, refused the right to vote and “many have been slaughtered while attempting to vote.” The petition included a list of 116 “acts of violence” that occurred throughout the state over a three-year period.
“We appeal to you as law abiding citizens to enact some laws that will protect us, and that will enable us to exercise the rights of citizens,” the request read.
Shortly after, Congress passed the Enforcement Act to combat domestic terrorism. In Frankfort, an additional step was taken. Three brick military barracks were erected on the Coleman Spring lot and were leased to the U.S. for use by federal troops for a two-year period.
Soldiers arrived in April 1871 and lived in tents until the barracks — many of which featured raised basements for service spaces such as kitchens, cellars, commissary storerooms and mess halls — were completed eight months later at the Frankfort Military Post along Shelby Street. The complex, which consisted of two rows of three barracks separated by a central parade ground, also contained a guardhouse, bakery and hospital.
The federal troops stayed to protect Frankfort’s African American citizens until 1876.
It wasn’t until 1873 when the General Assembly passed legislation specifically directed at the KKK, which prohibited the circulation of “any threatening notice or letter” and forbade two or more people from appearing “armed or disguised” or gathering for the “purpose of intimidating, alarming or disturbing any person or persons.”
The measures didn’t seem to deter the Ku Klux Klan from operating in the state — especially in the bluegrass region, which includes Frankfort, Lexington and Louisville.
An 1874 New York Times article about Kentucky’s violence against Blacks read, “From no State in the South today come such frequent and continuous reports of brutal murders and whipping by the Ku Klux and other secret organizations.”
Locally, efforts to prevent Black men from voting continued through the end of the century. In 1897, the New York Times reported on a fatal election riot in the capital city where four people were killed and two were wounded.
“One of the bloodiest election riots which ever took place in Kentucky was witnessed on the streets of this quiet little capital town between 12 and 2 o’clock this morning,” the article stated.
According to the report, Democrats intended to kidnap a group of 25-30 Blacks and take them away from Frankfort to prevent them from voting.
A history of the county documented in the early 20th century adds details, “The Republicans, white and colored … all of them well armed, started out to release the negroes who had been collected at the barn … The Republicans undertook to stop the wagon (carrying the men) and the shooting commenced.”
