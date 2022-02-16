KY 151 will be temporarily closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of the temporary closure at the Interstate 64 overpass in Franklin County. 

road closed

I-64 East and I-64 West will be reduced to one lane on the bridge over KY 151 during that time.

The road and lane closures are part of a $30 million project to replace four sets of bridges on I-64 in Franklin County. Motorists should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zones.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

