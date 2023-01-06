The Kentucky Blood Center is offering a limited-edition “Do Good, Feel Good” KBC hoodie as a thank you for donating blood at Memorial Baptist Church Narthex Room, 130 Holmes St., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Every drop counts at KBC, and it has never been more important than now after two and a half years of a low blood supply. KBC hopes to operate on a three- to four-day supply to serve more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, but the nonprofit has often only had a one- or half-day supply for many blood types.

