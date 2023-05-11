Between warm-weather activities, family vacations and no school, summer is an exciting time of year. For those very same reasons, it’s also a tough time of year for the blood supply. To ensure summer is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to be proactive and donate.

As a thank you to donors who step up and save the summer, KBC will feature a number of giveaways, kicking off with Kings Island tickets at its eight donor centers. Kings Island tickets will be available at Frankfort's donor center, 363 Versailles Road, on May 22-23.

Save Our Summer

