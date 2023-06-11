To counter the current low blood supply at the start of trauma season, Kentucky Blood Center will offer $15 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift cards at all donor center locations on Monday. It’s the second of many “Donor Appreciation Days” planned at the local nonprofit this summer.

Several blood types are in urgent need in the early weeks of summer, a traditionally tough season on blood centers when donor turnout typically decreases. Last week, KBC was in critical supply for four major blood types, putting local patients at more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky at risk.

Save Our Summer

