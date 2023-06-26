Although summer 2023 has followed a familiar script of decreased donor turnout and alarmingly low levels of available blood, donors at Kentucky Blood Center can pull off the blockbuster of the summer by boosting the blood supply in advance of the Independence Day holiday.
Now through Wednesday, July 5, KBC is offering two free movie tickets for each donor who gives blood. The Frankfort donor center is located at 363 Versailles Road.
KBC donors are urgently needed this week. Already facing increased transfusions and waning collections, KBC officials are concerned the holiday could put a critical strain on the blood supply and impact its 70-plus Kentucky hospitals.
“Unfortunately, the holiday week ahead is one of the most difficult times of the year for providing lifesaving support to local patients,” said Mandy Brajuha, VP of external relations at KBC. “Precedent tells us to expect a rise in traumas and fewer donations at a time when we are already facing low levels of available blood. We are encouraging donors to be proactive this week and donate. Spend 45 minutes with us, save lives and then enjoy a summer blockbuster on us.”
Although all blood types are needed, O-negative and A-negative blood have particularly been in high demand recently. Supply levels for those blood types have dipped as low as a half-day supply over the last several weeks. One trauma alone can require anywhere from 50 to 100 units of blood, in addition to the daily aid blood provides for Kentuckians undergoing surgeries, fighting diseases like cancer, premature births and so much more.
All blood donated at Kentucky Blood Center stays local to save Kentuckians.
Donors can schedule an appointment at a KBC donor center by visiting https://my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/center/11 or calling 800-775-2522. All donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. KBC will be closed July 4. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
