Although summer 2023 has followed a familiar script of decreased donor turnout and alarmingly low levels of available blood, donors at Kentucky Blood Center can pull off the blockbuster of the summer by boosting the blood supply in advance of the Independence Day holiday.

Now through Wednesday, July 5, KBC is offering two free movie tickets for each donor who gives blood. The Frankfort donor center is located at 363 Versailles Road.

Save Our Summer

