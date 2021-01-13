Kentucky added 4,560 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the fourth highest number since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The three days with higher numbers of cases were all last week.
There were also 47 deaths reported Wednesday, the third highest number, Beshear's office said in a news release. The total number of Kentucky deaths from the virus is 2,991.
“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. "That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”
The legislature last week gave final passage to bills limiting the governor's emergency powers to impose restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus. The GOP has enough lawmakers to override any vetoes by the Democratic governor.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which reflects the rate of testing that shows a positive result, was 12.29%.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
