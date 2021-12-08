All Kentucky farmers need to apply for their new sales and use tax exemption number by the end of the year, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
While the existing agriculture sales and use tax exemptions have not changed, the Department of Revenue now requires agricultural producers to pre-qualify for a new tax identification number to claim exemption from taxes. The DOR is now accepting applications from eligible farmers for new agriculture exemption numbers.
“As the new rules take effect next year, we don’t want our Kentucky agriculture producers to be caught off guard,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “With inflation and supply chain issues affecting farm input costs, now is the time to get for farmers to get their new exemption number so they can protect the sales and use tax exclusions available to them.”
Under the provisions of legislation enacted by the 2020 General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, all eligible farmers exempt from sales and use tax for the purchase of certain items must apply for and use their new agriculture exemption number when claiming applicable tax exemptions.
The application for the Agriculture Exemption Number, Form 51A800, is available online at www.revenue.ky.gov under Sales Tax forms. Completed applications should be submitted by email to DOR.Webresponsesalestax@ky.gov or mailed to DOR's Division of Sales and Use Tax, Station 66, P.O. Box 181, Frankfort, KY 40602-0181.
Applicants must verify their engagement in the type of farming eligible for sales and use tax exemptions that are allowed in state law. These exclusions include certain items purchased for the purpose of raising livestock as food for human consumption or producing crops. To expedite the application process, DOR advises applicants to supply the IRS Schedule F, Profit or Loss from Farming form, if possible.
The agriculture exemption number is valid for three years from the date issued by DOR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.