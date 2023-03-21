A major expansion to the Kentucky Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit could be a gamechanger for qualified applicants, according to City Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg.

In addition to increasing the previous allocation of $5 million to $100 million, the Kentucky Legislature recently passed a bill raising the maximum eligible credit for commercial projects from $400,000 to $10 million. The provision doubles the current owner-occupied project cap to $120,000 based on Qualified Rehabilitation Expenses (QRE) of $400,000.

