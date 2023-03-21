A major expansion to the Kentucky Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit could be a gamechanger for qualified applicants, according to City Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg.
In addition to increasing the previous allocation of $5 million to $100 million, the Kentucky Legislature recently passed a bill raising the maximum eligible credit for commercial projects from $400,000 to $10 million. The provision doubles the current owner-occupied project cap to $120,000 based on Qualified Rehabilitation Expenses (QRE) of $400,000.
These program enhancements will ensure that support is available for continued investment in the commonwealth’s historic structures and cultural resources.
“The property owners in our National Register historic districts (together with owners of other individually listed properties in the county) have used this credit to complete over 100 projects since 2005 with qualified rehabilitation expenses of approximately $25 million (total investment is higher), and that was before the cap was increased from $5 million annually to $100 million,” Birenberg explained.
“This increase truly is a gamechanger, as all qualified applicants with eligible projects will now get the full amount of their state credit (20% for commercial; 30% for owner-occupied residential) and the maximum amount of credits that can be received has also increased. Previously the amount was apportioned because of the $5 million cap, and applicants received much less (approximately half) of what they would have been entitled to had no cap existed.”
The Kentucky Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit was established in 2005 as an incentive to encourage the adaptation and reuse of historic buildings. It is often used in tandem with the longstanding Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit (HTC), a major incentive for commercial and income-producing properties. Both programs are administered in Kentucky by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC).
“Historic preservation is a huge driver of economic development, and with the annual appropriation increase, the state tax credit program is poised to become even more so,” said KHC Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Craig Potts. “These credits reward applicants for preserving buildings the right way and for designing projects that respect the historic significance of their properties. It also encourages developers to choose Kentucky over other states for long-term investments.”
Seventy-five percent of the $100 million appropriation will go to income-producing commercial properties and tax-exempt projects, while the remaining 25% will be set aside for owner-occupied residential projects. This ensures funding is specifically available and set aside for homeowners that reside at the property that they are rehabilitating.
For all properties, the applicant that receives the state HTC is responsible for maintaining the property’s rehabilitation and, for three years following the HTC being claimed, must submit any additional proposed alterations to KHC for review. This incentivizes investment and accountability for the properties and projects receiving credits.
Preservation and rehabilitation tax credits continue to be some of the most successful tools to encourage financial investment in historic properties and spark revitalization in communities of all sizes. In addition to leveraging private investment, these programs create jobs, return underutilized properties to service, enhance property values, and often lead to additional investment in surrounding properties.
“The City of Frankfort has over 1,000 buildings that contribute to the significance of our National Register districts,” Birenberg stated. “All of these contributing buildings are potentially eligible to take advantage of the state credit. The federal credit is open to a subset of income-producing properties, and the federal and state credit can be partnered for maximum impact on those projects.”
She also told The State Journal that the city is currently conducting a study of historic preservation’s impact on the local economy. Washington, D.C.-based PlaceEconomics is completing an analysis that will include the past use of these credits and their contribution to job creation, property values and heritage tourism. It is expected to be finished by summer.
“Eligible expenditures include high-ticket items that are necessary to replace when they wear out, such as roofs and mechanical equipment,” Birenberg added.
“For historic features that are character-defining, the emphasis is on repair before replacement. Minimum qualified expenditures must exceed $20,000 (for owner-occupied residential and tax-exempt property owners) or the adjusted basis of the property's value (for income-producing properties).”
All projects must meet the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
In 2021 alone, 1,063 projects completed with the federal HTC generated an estimated $7.16 billion in rehabilitation expenditures nationwide. Kentucky ranked ninth nationally among states utilizing the HTC, with 30 successfully completed projects generating $79.6 million of private investment.
For the state credit in 2021, KHC received 113 applications from 20 counties, with 98 of these approved, representing nearly $137 million of proposed private investment in rehabilitation. Since being implemented in 2005, the state tax credit has resulted in 1,166 buildings rehabilitated, with $709 million of private investment in historic buildings leveraged through $51.5 million in credits.
Federal tax credit projects may be submitted any time, while the annual deadline for state tax credit applications is April 29. Per legislation, this gives KHC staff until June 29 each year to review all the projects and send allocation letters to property owners informing them of their portion of the total allocation project pool.
Both programs require a minimum investment of $20,000 over 24 months, or for commercial projects, the adjusted basis, whichever is higher. Both new and existing users of the program are encouraged to visit the KHC website at heritage.ky.gov to learn more about adjusted regulatory and submission procedures for participation.
“We look forward to working with our Certified Local Government communities, Kentucky Main Street programs, local elected officials and other interested citizens to leverage these much-needed improvements to revitalize our older and historic neighborhoods and communities,” said Potts. “The positive impact of historic preservation on economic development statewide will be truly significant, and we are thrilled to usher it in.”
