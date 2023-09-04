In celebration of the Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus announced on Friday a multi-faceted slate of bills this morning that members will file in 2024 to help working families.
The proposed legislation ranges from raising the minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, to restoring pro-union and other pro-worker measures that were in place for decades prior to being stripped away by Republican legislative super-majorities over the past six years.
A top priority is adding Kentucky to the growing list of states that have raised the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. A related proposal would also give local communities the flexibility to raise the minimum wage in their jurisdiction.
Another would ensure all workers would be able to earn sick leave, while another would extend health-insurance coverage to a worker’s first day, if the job includes that coverage.
Other employee-driven bills would bar businesses from asking about felony status on initial job applications, enable workers who are victims of a crime to take time off to attend court proceedings and establish a statewide fairness law so workers would not be at risk of being fired because they are a member of the LGBTQ community.
Caucus members will also sponsor bills penalizing employers who reduce wages or benefits either by not paying employees for all hours they work or by intentionally misclassifying workers as contractors.
More proposals would reverse a 2018 law that made it much tougher for coal miners to qualify for black-lung workers’ comp benefits; require state economic-development incentives to be awarded only for jobs that pay a living wage; improve retirement benefits for first responders and teachers to encourage more to take those jobs; and have state agencies give extra preference to Kentucky- and U.S.-made products when possible.
“For more than 140 years, Labor Day has been a time to shine a spotlight on those men and women who literally built this nation into what it is today,” said House Democratic Caucus Leader Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort.
“We have come a long way since the late 1800s when comparing workplace gains, but the reality is we have needlessly lost some of these hard-earned victories in more recent years. It’s time we reverse that trend and do more to strengthen and expand benefits, improve overall safety and amplify employee voices. Our bills would do that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.