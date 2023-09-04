061723_Juneteenth_hb_web-3.jpg

In celebration of the Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus announced on Friday a multi-faceted slate of bills this morning that members will file in 2024 to help working families. 

The proposed legislation ranges from raising the minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since 2009, to restoring pro-union and other pro-worker measures that were in place for decades prior to being stripped away by Republican legislative super-majorities over the past six years.

