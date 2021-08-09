The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) announced Monday that earnings for their funds exceeded expectations for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
According to the report, Kentucky’s pension and insurance funds for state and local government employees and the Kentucky State Police collectively earned an investment return of 25% net of fees during the fiscal year, pushing the total KPPA assets to $22.7 billion.
KPPA said returns for each of the 10 funds was significantly above their actuarial assumptions. This means it will improve every plan’s funded status, and also help reduce employers’ pension costs — including state and local governments and local school boards.
Last year’s performance also marks the highest ever single-year investment return in the history of the organization, ahead of the 24% return recorded in 1997. The pension and insurance fund returns also beat their respective Investment Policy Statement Benchmarks by 68 basis points and 24 basis points for the fiscal year.
“The returns above the benchmarks mean that our investment staff and Committees added over $100 million to the assets versus the alternative of having passive or indexed portfolios,” said KPPA Executive Director David Eager.
The overall performance in fiscal year 2021 raised the long-term rates of return for the pension and insurance funds above their actuarial assumed rates of return for the first time in ten years. Those actuarial assumed rates of return are 5.25% for the Kentucky Employees Retirement System Nonhazardous and State Police pension funds, and 6.25% for all other pension and insurance funds.
“Across both the pension and insurance portfolios, each asset class met or exceeded its individual benchmark return, which further helped make FY 2021 a very successful year,” said Steven Herbert, Executive Director, Office of Investments, for KPPA.
This is good news, as the pension systems recover from chronic underfunding. Market Watch reported that in 2019, the Kentucky Employees Retirement System was only 16.5% funded, making it one of the worst-funded pension plans in the country, according to data from the Center on Retirement Research at Boston College.
The Kentucky Public Pensions Authority is responsible for the investment of funds and administration of pension and health insurance benefits for over 394,000 active and retired state and local government employees, state police officers, and non-teaching staff of local school boards and regional universities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.