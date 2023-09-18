The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) for the Authority’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the 24th time.

This year’s award recognizes the ACFR for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Kentucky Public Pensions Authority

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription