Kentucky has reached another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the report released Monday afternoon by the Department for Public Health shows there have now been exactly 18,000 COVID-related deaths in the state.

There were 4,065 new cases of the coronavirus in the past seven days. This compares to 5,665 on the Feb. 13 report and marks the second week in a row with a lower case count. Those 18 and younger made up 887 of the new cases, a drop from 1,037 a week ago, but still above the 880 in the Jan. 23 report.

021423 COVID

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription